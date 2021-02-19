Toolkit case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to three-day judicial custody

-
ALSO READ
Toolkit case: Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC to restrain police from media leaks
Toolkit case: Bombay HC grants transit pre-arrest bail to Nikita Jacob
Toolkit case: Lawyer, green activist move Bombay HC for transit bail
Toolkit case: Court sends 21-year-old climate activist to 5-day custody
Some were making 'toolkit' against India when we were making PPEs: Minister
-
A Delhi court Friday sent climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, to three-day judicial custody.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jainsent Ravi, 21, to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.
Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused --Shantanu Mukul and Nikita JacobJacob -- join the interrogation.
Police said Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift blame on the co-accused.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU