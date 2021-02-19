Toolkit case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to three-day judicial custody

A Friday sent climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, to three-day judicial custody.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jainsent Ravi, 21, to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.

Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused --Shantanu Mukul and Nikita JacobJacob -- join the interrogation.

Police said Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift blame on the co-accused.

