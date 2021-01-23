Lalu to be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

-
-
Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad will be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi, officials said on Saturday.
Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here for multiple ailments.
"Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS- Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad told PTI.
"He is likely to be shifted to AIIMS today. We have already spoken to the experts at AIIMS," he added.
Dr Prasad further said that the authorities and his family are arranging for an air ambulance to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi.
An eight-member medical board is examining Prasad's health and he is likely to be shifted to AIIMS as soon as the experts submit their report.
To send Prasad to Delhi, the jail authorities will also have to seek approval from the CBI court.
On Friday, Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi reached Ranchi on a special plane after being informed of the veteran leader's deteriorating health.
The family met Prasad in the night.
After meeting his father, Tejashwi told reporters that his condition was worrisome.
Tejashwi also met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence during the day to seek cooperation of the state government in arranging to take his father to Delhi.
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday heard about the violation of the jail manual by Lalu Prasad while he was admitted at RIMS, pulling up the hospital authorities, the jail administration and the state government.
The case will be next heard on February 5.
