Illegal quarrying or mining will not be allowed in the state: Karnataka CM

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: Yediyurappa slams Thackeray
Karnataka cabinet reshuffled, portfolios given to seven inductees
Karnataka political leaders blast Thackeray, protests erupt on border issue
Maha MPs should meet PM on Karnataka border, quota issues: Thackeray
LIVE updates: BJP-backed candidates leading in Karnataka panchayat polls
-
After the explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga which led to loss of lives, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said illegal quarrying or mining will not be permitted in the state and necessary action will be taken against such activities.
"I'm going for spot inspection. Our Deputy Commissioner (of the district), Member of Parliament and Mines Minister have already visited the spot.
I will get to know things from them and take necessary action to stop illegal quarrying or mining," Yediyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters here he said the reason for the blast, who permitted the transportation of explosive substance in a lorry and what led to the incident will be investigated comprehensively, and necessary action will be taken against those responsible.
"I will not allow illegal quarrying or mining for any reason. Those who want to do quarrying or mining should get a licence for it.
Doing it illegally will lead to such incidents. I will direct Deputy Commissioners to take strict measures in this direction," he added.
At least five people were killed in an explosion at a stone quarry on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Thursday night.
The government had announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of those deceased and ordered a high-level probe into the incident.
Three people have been detained in connection with the case so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU