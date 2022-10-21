JUST IN
Last metro train service on all corridors to start at 10 PM on Diwali
ED attaches 7 properties of gangster-turned-politician Ansari in PMLA case
Countdown begins tonight for launch of 36 satellites on ISRO's rocket LVM3
DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30
Govt gets Rs 952 cr dividend from IRFC, NALCO, Concor: DIPAM secy
Cross border propagation of terrorist ideologies cannot be termed problem
Gyanvapi case: Court to hear plea on Nov 2 seeking survey of 'tehkhana'
New XBB Covid variant is immune evasive, says WHO's Soumya Swaminathan
Delhi govt to launch campaign for curbing vehicular pollution from Oct 28
Rupee 4 paise higher over its previous close, settles at 82.75 against USD
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ED attaches 7 properties of gangster-turned-politician Ansari in PMLA case
Business Standard

Last metro train service on all corridors to start at 10 PM on Diwali

The last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10 PM from terminal stations on account of the Diwali festival, officials said on Friday

Topics
DMRC | Delhi Metro | Diwali

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro
Photo: Shutterstock

The last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10 PM from terminal stations on account of the Diwali festival, officials said on Friday.

The routine time for that on regular days is 11 PM.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DMRC

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 19:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU