Last metro train service on all corridors to start at 10 PM on Diwali

-
ALSO READ
DMRC seeks to raise Rs 2,700-crore loan to pay Reliance Infrastructure
I-Day celebrations: Delhi Metro to continue operations; DMRC bars parking
SC upholds Delhi HC order directing DMRC to pay arbitral award to DAMEPL
Delhi HC grants time to DMRC to pay remaining arbitral amount to DAMEPL
DTC, DMRC ink MoU to develop state-of-the-art bus terminals: Report
-
The last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10 PM from terminal stations on account of the Diwali festival, officials said on Friday.
The routine time for that on regular days is 11 PM.
"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.
Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 19:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU