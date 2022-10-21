Last metro train service on all corridors to start at 10 PM on Diwali

The last metro train service on all corridors will start at 10 PM from terminal stations on account of the festival, officials said on Friday.

The routine time for that on regular days is 11 PM.

"On account of the festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines," the Rail Corporation said in a statement.

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on from routine commencement timings on all the lines, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)