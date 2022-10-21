JUST IN
Cross border propagation of terrorist ideologies cannot be termed problem
Gyanvapi case: Court to hear plea on Nov 2 seeking survey of 'tehkhana'
New XBB Covid variant is immune evasive, says WHO's Soumya Swaminathan
Delhi govt to launch campaign for curbing vehicular pollution from Oct 28
Rupee 4 paise higher over its previous close, settles at 82.75 against USD
Shivraj Patil's remarks another attempt by Congress to insult Hindutva: BJP
India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile: Report
Mumbai court denies bail to ex-minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case
Baghel says Chhattisgarh govt to move SC to increase tribals' reservation
3-dose hepatitis B vaccine fully protects HIV positive adults: Study
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30
ED attaches 7 properties of gangster-turned-politician Ansari in PMLA case
Business Standard

Countdown begins tonight for launch of 36 satellites on ISRO's rocket LVM3

Shortly after Friday midnight, the countdown will begin for the launch of 36 broadband communication satellites on board ISRO's heaviest rocket Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from Sriharikota spaceport

Topics
ISRO | Satellites

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

ISRO, Satellite
Representative image (Photo: @isro/ Twitter)

Shortly after Friday midnight, the countdown will begin for the launch of 36 broadband communication satellites on board ISRO's heaviest rocket Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from Sriharikota spaceport.

The launch of 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is scheduled at 0007 hours IST on October 23 (midnight of October 22).

OneWeb is a private satellite communications company. India's Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb.

It will mark the launcher's entry into the global commercial launch service market, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency.

"A 24-hour countdown is slated to begin at 0007 hours on October 22," an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official said on Friday afternoon.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space, had earlier signed two launch service contracts with the London-headquartered Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb) for launching OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) satellites on board ISRO's LVM3.

"It is (the) first LVM3 dedicated commercial launch on demand through NSIL," NSIL, the space agency's commercial arm, had said.

"Another set of 36 OneWeb satellites will be launched by LVM3 in the first half of next year," an NSIL official told PTI.

"This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3, is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market," according to ISRO.

The newest rocket is capable of launching a four tonne class of satellite to Geosynchronous Transfer orbit (GTO).

LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ISRO

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 18:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU