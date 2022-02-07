Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath collects her ashes from Shivaji Park

-
ALSO READ
The diva supreme: Remembering 'the voice of India' Lata Mangeshkar
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar carried her dominance into the app age
Void left by Lata Mangeshkar's demise will be impossible to fill: Amit Shah
Lata Mangeshkar's songs have brought people together: LS Speaker Birla
Covid: Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under observation, says doctor
-
Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath on Monday collected the singing legend's ashes from the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours.
We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata's brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI.
There is no word from the family so far on where will the ashes be immersed.
Lata Mangeshkar (92) who enthralled millions with her divine voice for almost eight decades was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at Shivaji Park Sunday evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU