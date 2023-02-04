Latest LIVE: BJP steps up campaign for Tripura polls, Nadda addresses rally

-
-
Live news updates: The BJP has stepped up its campaign for Tripura elections with BJP president JP Nadda addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally on Friday and several other party leaders also reaching out to people across the northeastern state. Nadda, who addressed a rally in Gomati district, said five years ago Tripura faced violence and disturbance but under the BJP rule, the state is witnessing development, connectivity and a boost to infrastructure. "Tripura has become a peaceful state under BJP rule. I can see from people's faces that they're going to choose BJP again. Development has been the priority of our government, and we are ensuring to mainstream the women, poor, underprivileged and the downtrodden population of the state. The PM Ujjwala Yojana and PM Awas Yojana have been transforming people's lives here," he said.
The ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Friday demanded to restart Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in the interests of the household food security of the poor and the farmers. Senior Vice President of BJD Debi Prasad Mishra said that "it was good that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was started to provide additional 5 kgs free rice per person apart from the 5kg rice of NFSA per person. However, stopping it by the Centre will affect the Household Food Security of the poor as well as the farmers."
European Union governments tentatively agreed on Friday to set a $100-per-barrel price cap on sales of Russian diesel to coincide with an EU embargo on the fuel steps aimed at ending the bloc's energy dependence on Russia and limiting the money Moscow makes to fund its war in Ukraine. Diplomats representing the 27 EU governments set the cap on Russian diesel fuel, jet fuel and gasoline ahead of a ban taking effect on Sunday.
First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 08:24 IST
