Live news: Andhra flood death toll rises; farm group to continue protests

Nellore: Residents wade through a flood-affected area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Latest live news: As many as 33 people have died in various parts of Andhra Pradesh as heavy rains the past few days caused floods, landslides and damaged buildings. At least 12 people are missing.
Hundreds of people are stranded after traffic was either closed or suspended in highways and more than a 100 trains were cancelled on Sunday when the Penna river caused heavy destruction, PTI reported.
A collective of farmers unions will continue its protests after forcing the government to withdraw three laws liberalising India’s agriculture market, said its leaders on Sunday.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will march to Parliament on November 29 and it will send an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising other demands, including a legislation to guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Ola Electric said it is deferring the delivery for its electric scooters in December by two to four weeks due a shortage of chipsets and electronic parts. The company took the decision after a meeting on Saturday reckoned the delivery of parts was only “getting worse”, sources told Business Standard.
