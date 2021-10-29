- Ensure Afghanistan not used as terrorist safe haven: US, India to Taliban
Latest news LIVE: Orange alert issued for coastal areas of Tamil Nadu
LIVE: An orange alert has been issued for the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
Fishing boats are seen on the sea shore in Chennai. File photo
A magistrate court in Surat has directed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it today to record his statement in connection with a criminal defamation case against him over his remark on the "Modi surname".
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a valedictory session organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini on the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades in public office.
The address will begin at 12:45 pm today.
An orange alert has been issued for the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday, following the possibility of heavy rains and even very heavy rainfall.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
