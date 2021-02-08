- Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance after glacier burst
- Latest News LIVE: PM Modi delivers motion of thanks to Prez's address
- PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in RS today
- 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Bathinda district in Punjab; details awaited
- UN ready to assist in ongoing rescue efforts in Uttarakhand: Guterres
- Uttarakhand glacier burst: Pant to donate match fee for rescue efforts
- U'khand flood: SDRF begins rescue operation at tunnel near Tapovan Dam
- Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers continue protest
- Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh
- U'khand glacial burst: Pak expresses condolences to families of victims
Latest News LIVE: PM Modi delivers motion of thanks to Prez's address
PM Modi Rajya Sabha speech: Discussion on the matters referred to in the President's Address takes place on a motion of thanks moved by a member and seconded by another member
Topics
Narendra Modi | Budget session | Budget 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Speaker, Lok Sabha, Om Birla and the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi arrives at Parliament on the beginning of Budge
Latest news highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The President makes a special address on a statement of government policy that has to be approved by the Cabinet.
Discussion on the matters referred to in the President's Address takes place on a motion of thanks moved by a member and seconded by another member. The Prime Minister will reply to this motion in the Rajya Sabha today.
On Friday, the marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the discussion which was spread over three days. The discussion was one of the longest such debates with high participation of members, said officials.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More