Latest News LIVE: PM Modi delivers motion of thanks to Prez's address

Discussion on the matters referred to in the President's Address takes place on a motion of thanks moved by a member and seconded by another member

Narendra Modi | Budget session | Budget 2021

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Speaker, Lok Sabha, Om Birla and the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi arrives at Parliament on the beginning of Budge
Latest news highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Rajya Sabha on Monday.  The President makes a special address on a statement of government policy that has to be approved by the Cabinet. 

Discussion on the matters referred to in the President's Address takes place on a motion of thanks moved by a member and seconded by another member. The Prime Minister will reply to this motion in the Rajya Sabha today.

On Friday, the marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the discussion which was spread over three days. The discussion was one of the longest such debates with high participation of members, said officials.

