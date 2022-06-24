Latest news LIVE updates: Assam flood situation worsens; 7 more die

A short, though thunderous and stormy, of the bicameral legislature in commences here on Friday. Continuing till June 30, the session will have only five days of legislative business, though, in the backdrop of the political heat, lots of fireworks may be expected. One of the things to watch out for will be the chemistry, or lack thereof, between the ruling allies and which had recently been at each other's throats with divergent views on the Agnipath scheme and the massive unrest that rocked the state in its wake.

Assam's flood situation remained grim as seven more people died due to the calamity on Thursday taking the toll to 108, while Chief Minister made an aerial survey of severely affected Silchar town. The total population affected by the current wave of flood, however, registered a decline to 4.5 million in 30 districts from Wednesday's 5.4 million in 32 districts, according to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Assam and is working closely with the state government to provide all assistance to overcome the challenge.