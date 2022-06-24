Latest news LIVE updates: Assam flood situation worsens; 7 more die
Last Updated at June 24, 2022 07:52 IST
An aerial view of the flood-affected areas of Assam following heavy rainfall. (ANI Photo)
Assam's flood situation remained grim as seven more people died due to the calamity on Thursday taking the toll to 108, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made an aerial survey of severely affected Silchar town. The total population affected by the current wave of flood, however, registered a decline to 4.5 million in 30 districts from Wednesday's 5.4 million in 32 districts, according to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Assam and is working closely with the state government to provide all assistance to overcome the challenge.
A short, though thunderous and stormy, monsoon session of the bicameral legislature in Bihar commences here on Friday. Continuing till June 30, the session will have only five days of legislative business, though, in the backdrop of the political heat, lots of fireworks may be expected. One of the things to watch out for will be the chemistry, or lack thereof, between the ruling allies JD(U) and BJP which had recently been at each other's throats with divergent views on the Agnipath scheme and the massive unrest that rocked the state in its wake.
The European Union agreed on Thursday to put Ukraine on a path toward EU membership, acting with uncharacteristic speed and unity to pull the embattled country further away from Russia's influence and bind it more closely to the West. Meeting at a summit in Brussels, leaders of the EU's 27 nations mustered the required unanimous approval to grant Ukraine candidate status. That sets in motion a process that could take years or even decades. The EU also granted candidate status to the tiny country of Moldova, another former Soviet state that borders Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pronounced it a good day for Europe.
