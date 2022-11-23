LIVE news updates: CEC needs to be a person like T N Seshan, says SC

LIVE news updates: The on Tuesday said the Constitution has vested enormous powers on the "fragile shoulder" of the and the two election commissioners and it wants a CEC of strong character like late T N Seshan. Seshan was a former cabinet secretary to the Union government and was appointed as the election commissioner (EC) on December 12, 1990 with a tenure till December 11, 1996. He completed his six-year tenure and died on November 10, 2019.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Tuesday said finishing touches are being given to the new Parliament building and the Lok Sabha Speaker will decide whether the forthcoming Winter Session will be held there or the existing building.

Four men died in Haryana, ostensibly after consuming spurious drink, police said on Tuesday. Three of the deceased hailed from a village in Sonipat district while the other victim, who was their relative, hailed from neighbouring Panipat, the police said.