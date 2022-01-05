Leave of all Delhi govt officers, staff cancelled to handle Covid surge

The Delhi government has cancelled the leave of all its officers, officials and staff, and directed them not to leave station in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city and the need of enough manpower to handle the situation.

It is anticipated that the containment of the pandemic will involve a huge mobilisation of human resources at various levels in the city government, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday.

"The competent authority directs to cancel all leave granted, except medical leave, to all officers/officials/staff in all the departments, offices of Delhi government until further order," the order said.

It further directed that no leave, except for medical reasons, shall be granted to the officers, officials and staff of different departments of the GNCT of Delhi nor shall they be allowed to leave station.

Delhi recorded 10,665 fresh Covid cases and eight more deaths due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government on Wednesday.

