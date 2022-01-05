Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai logs highest-ever 15,166 new cases

reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest-ever daily count and up 4,306 from a day ago, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the city's overall count jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. At 15,166, has recorded the all-time high COVID-19 cases in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. On Tuesday, the city had logged 10,860 cases and the latest count reflects a jump of 4,306 cases, or 39.65 per cent, in a span of just 24 hours. Earlier, had logged the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

