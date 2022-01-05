Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai logs highest-ever 15,166 new cases

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from Dec 16 to Dec 31 amid Omicron fear
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
India's Omicron Covid count crosses 100; avoid mass gatherings, says Centre
-
Mumbai reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest-ever daily count and up 4,306 from a day ago, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.
With these additions, the city's overall coronavirus count jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. At 15,166, Mumbai has recorded the all-time high COVID-19 cases in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. On Tuesday, the city had logged 10,860 cases and the latest count reflects a jump of 4,306 cases, or 39.65 per cent, in a span of just 24 hours. Earlier, Mumbai had logged the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU