LED video projections of Mahatma's teachings at iconic sites across globe

In a novel initiative, Indian missions Tuesday arranged LED video projections highlighting Mahatma Gandhi's life and philosophy at 120 locations globally, including at iconic landmarks such as the UK's Piccaddily Circus and Dubai's

The storyline projected in LED videos highlights the relevance of Mahatma's life and philosophy in today's world and his ability to inspire the present generation, the (MEA) said in a statement.

"To celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, missions abroad will continue to highlight the relevance of Gandhi in a unique way -- through projecting his message in the form of an LED video on iconic buildings in these countries or on other prominent locations," the statement said.

More than 120 locations were identified in as many countries to execute the LED projection, including 50 on iconic places such as the Piccadilly Circus in London, in Dubai, in Vienna, in Budapest, Palazzo Senatorio in Rome, in Indonesia, Museo de in among others.

The film consists of prominent or key moments taken from Gandhi's life, his inspiring quotes, everyday sayings, discourses and initiatives presented in spectacular visual narrative using line-art style of hand drawn illustrations layered with water colour and ink wash that symbolise and represent the simplicity that was the Mahatma's life and his teachings.

The illustrations seamless transition into another in a thread-like fashion, shaping different scenes, giving a visual meaning to the lesson or initiative showcased in the narrative, the MEA said.