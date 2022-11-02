LG launches Operation Clean Delhi, inaugurates new multi-level car parking

Delhi Lt Governor Tuesday launched a special sanitation drive and said the capital must focus on its cleanliness and beautification so that guests to G-20 meetings would carry back a "good impression" of the city.

will assume the Presidency of the for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

It is expected to host over 200 meetings during its year-long presidency of the influential group, culminating with an annual summit on September 9 and 10 next year.

Saxena launched 'Operation Clean Delhi' from the Mayapuri area. Under this campaign, each zone will cover at least four wards each week and various sanitation activities will be conducted in coordination with RWAs and market associations over one month.

Referring to the G-20 summit, Saxena said foreign guests from all over the world will visit the capital of . "We must focus on cleanliness and beautification of Delhi so that guests carry back a good impression of our city with them."



In this effort, along with the contribution of the 'safai sainiks', active cooperation and participation of citizens is very much needed, he said.

After the launch of the sanitation drive, the LG also inaugurated a newly-constructed multi-level car parking facility and a community hall in Subhash Nagar, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in a statement.

In the multi-storey building, a community hall equipped with all modern facilities has been built on the upper floors, and multi-level car parking has been developed in the basement, it said.

On the occasion, a street play based on waste management system was also presented.

Saxena said the MCD is making continuous efforts to reduce the height of the three landfill sites and to dispose of the legacy waste.

The average waste disposal per month from 2019-2021 was about 1.4 lakh thousand tonnes and this year from June-September, it has increased to 6.6 lakh thousand tonnes.

The mountains of garbage at the landfill sites have also been reduced by 15-20 m, Saxena was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also said he will ensure that the people of Delhi get "at least 2 metres of encroachment-free and clean footpaths".

Member of Parliament Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said a parking lot in the Subhash Nagar area was also dedicated to the public in 2017, and with the construction of this parking facility today, citizens of Subhash Nagar have two such facilities in their area.

He said, "The Delhi government only believes in the cheap politics of advertisement but we have shown them that with good intent and hard work every development work can be completed successfully without any publicity.

MCD's Special Officer Ashwini Kumar said the community hall is "no less than any private banquet hall" with all modern services provided.

He said 'Operation Clean Delhi' is being carried out in every zone under the supervision of the zonal deputy commissioners and every effort would be done to make it successful.

Meanwhile, Union minister Bhupender Yadav handed over the regularisation letters to 148 'Swachhta Sainiks' engaged on compassionate grounds from 2003-2006 and 160 'Swachhta Sainiks' working as daily wager from 1998-2000 at a function organised at the MCD headquarters



"Fulfilling the commitment of welfare of 'Swachhta Sainiks', the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has regularised 308 'Swachhta Sainiks' working on compassionate ground and as daily wagers," it said in another statement.

Special Officer Kumar said the identity of any city is its cleanliness and our 'Swachhta Sainiks' have brought a change in the cleanliness system of Delhi.

"The MCD is committed to solving their problems. From 1998-2000, about 7,000 'Safai Karamcharis' would be regularised, out of which 160 are being regularised and given appointment letters today," he said.

Also, the MCD in association with a private firm has dedicated a large public health infrastructure 'Garima Grih' in Jawahar Camp, Kirti Nagar area, which was inaugurated by Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, the civic body said on Tuesday.

It has 19 toilet blocks, changing rooms, bathing, and handwashing areas and common services centre - 'Jan Seva Kendra' offering digital services for the public, it said.

