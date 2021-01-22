Liberated to speak freely on risks of Covid-19 under Biden: Anthony Fauci

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden, Harris reaffirm racial equity, diverse Cabinet in White House
Kamala Harris acknowledges challenges, says It's not going to be easy
Joe Biden picks Rohit Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
Joe Biden to deliver forward-looking inaugural speech around unity
Joe Biden appoints Dan Smith as acting secretary of state: White House
-
US President Joe Biden's top medical advisor on COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, on Thursday, said there were aspects of former President Donald Trump's response to the pandemic that were "not based on scientific fact."
When asked if he felt differently now that he works under President Biden versus President Trump, Fauci said that he feels liberated to speak freely about the coronavirus pandemic and the science behind it under the Biden administration, CNN reported. Fauci is one of the few holdovers in the Biden administration from former President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force."I do not want to be going back, you know, over history, but it is very clear that there were things that were said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things like that, that really was uncomfortable, because they were not based on scientific fact. I can tell you, I take no pleasure at all in being in a situation of contradicting the President. So, it was really something that you did not feel that you could actually say something and there would not be any repercussions about it," he said during a media briefing.Fauci noted that under President Biden, he feels that he can speak to topics based on his expertise."The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence --what the science is -- and know that is it, let the science speak, it is somewhat of a liberating feeling," he said.Fauci noted that while the number of new COVID-19 infections is still at a "very high rate," when you look more recently at the seven-day average of cases, "right now it looks like it might actually be plateauing in the sense of turning around.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU