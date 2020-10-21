Life imprisonment to one for kidnapping, rape of teenager in Uttar Pradesh

A local court awarded to one person and rigorous imprisonment of 10 years to two others in connection with the kidnapping and of a 16 year-old girl, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim, belonging to a village in Bairia police station area, was kidnapped on June 18 ,2017, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

During investigation it came to light that one Mira Devi with the help of her husband, Shri Bhagwan alias Ballar, kidnapped and sold the victim to one Rajesh Rai , a resident Saran district of Bihar, he said.

Rajesh then took the girl to Chhattisgarh and raped her, the SP said.

After hearing both the sides, Special Judge (POCSO) Shivkumar on Tuesday awarded to Rajesh Rai and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on him.f



Besides, Shri Bhagwan and his wife Mira Devi were awarded rigorous imprisonment of 10 years, he added.

