Light lamps to display collective resolve to fight Covid-19: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M. on Sunday urged the people to light candles at 9 p.m. to come together and display the collective resolve to fight COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, Naidu said everyone should follow social distancing, personal hygiene and follow the instructions given by the authorities and health experts to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

"Dear fellow citizens, as we valiantly combat the COVID-19 together, let us not be cowed down by the enormity of the challenge. Let us continue to dispel the gloom and doubts by spreading the light of hope, illumination of knowledge and the bright spirit of working together," he said.

He asked people to come together and display the "collective resolve to fight COVID-19" by lighting lamps and candles at 9 p.m. on April 5.



"Let us express our solidarity to the frontline warriors in the battle against the pandemic and show that 130 crore people of India are together in dispelling the darkness caused by COVID-19," the Vice President said.

Naidu said as we light the lamps, "let us pray for good health and prosperity of all. COVID-19 Pandemic."

He also welcomed the central government's decision to provide free testing and treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

"This will help more than 50 crore Ayushman beneficiaries to avail free COVID-19 testing and treatment in designated private hospitals across India."

Prime Minister had urged people to light candles and lamps and switch of the electric lights on Sunday at 9 p.m. as the country faces due to