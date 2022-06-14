Light rain or drizzle likely in Delhi, min temp settles at 31.2 deg C

-
ALSO READ
IMD forecasts possibility of very light rain or drizzle in Delhi-NCR
North India to receive normal precipitation during Jan to March: IMD
IMD forecasts light rain or drizzle for Delhi as AQI remains 'very poor'
Climate change made extreme heatwaves in India 100 times more likely: Study
Climate change made record heatwave in India 30 times more likely: Study
-
The mercury dropped slightly on Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day that is expected to bring some respite amid the sweltering heat.
On Monday, the city was in the grip of a punishing heatwave, with the maximum temperature settling at 46 degrees Celsius and above at many weather stations.
However, some relief from the scorching heat is expected in two days. Pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16 and the maximum temperatures are predicted to dip by seven to eight notches in the subsequent two-three days.
The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to rise to 44 degrees Celsius.
Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the MeT office had said.
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 40 per cent, according to data shared by the MeT office.
The city on Monday had recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.
The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "poor" (203) category at around 9.30 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU