Light rain today in Delhi-NCR, cloudy sky to remain throughout the say: IMD

In its latest forecast on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that is likely to receive light rain or drizzle, with a generally cloudy sky throughout the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for the day have been pegged at 20 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Earlier this week, the had said that the weather is likely to remain the same until January 9, with no cold wave conditions over north India.

In a bulletin, the Department said that an intense Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India and under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood on January 7

"High moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is also very likely over northwest India during January 7 to 9."

Meanwhile, relative humidity at 8.30. a.m. was recorded at 98 per cent.

--IANS

rdk/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)