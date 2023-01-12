Light rains expected in Delhi, to bring respite from cold wave: IMD

A generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected in the national capital which might bring some respite from the conditions for a few days, the said on Thursday.

All the same, conditions are very likely to persist in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15 again, a India Meteorological Department bulletin said.

Even though a current western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog condition over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Western UP, a dense to very dense fog cover continues over Eastern UP and Bihar.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius, according to .

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 358 (very poor category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, the bulletin said.

