Road closures in Delhi in view of VHP's peace march: Traffic Police

Several in central will be closed temporarily on Saturday due to a ''shanti march'' by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, the Traffic Police said.

A senior police officer said around 7,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the peace march, which is scheduled to start at 11 am from Mandi House and will culminate at Jantar Mantar.

The traffic police took to Twitter to suggest the commuters to avoid the Sikandara Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place between 8.30 am and 2 pm.

Police said these will only be used for pedestrian movements during the period.

