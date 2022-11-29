JUST IN
Monkeypox: WHO announces 'mpox' to be used as synonym for the disease
President Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Haryana from Tuesday
UP CM reviews plan for Ayodhya City-2031, bats for sustainable development
'Economy grew 1 position under economist PM, is 5th largest under chaiwala'
Govt can't be held liable for deaths from Covid vaccine: Centre to SC
Vizhinjam protests: FIR filed against 3,000 people; 36 cops injured
Chhattisgarh govt charts plan to take on stubble burning threat
IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025
India most favoured destination globally for investments: Jagdeep Dhankhar
US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
32 untreated drains flowing into Najafgarh drain to be completely tapped
IT raid, GST crackdown in poll-bound Padampur, traders call 12-hr bandh
Business Standard

All people living in India are Hindus, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

"Whatever the religion of the people have at present in the country but their ancestors were Hindu in the past. Hence, they are still Hindu," he said

Topics
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | Hindus | RSS

IANS  |  Patna 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that all Indians were Hindus in the past. Hence, they are still Hindu.

Bhagwat is on a two-day tour of Bihar and he participated in a yoga event in Darbhanga district on Monday.

"Whatever the religion of the people have at present in the country but their ancestors were Hindu in the past. Hence, they are still Hindu," he said while addressing the followers of RSS.

"Sangh has a dream to unite every person in the country. People who are connected with RSS have an identity which is revealed through a unique band ('RSS Band'). We want to build our country in such a manner that there would be no requirement for that band. I also want to say to the people of the country that they don't get influenced by anyone's statements. You should evaluate the situation and then take the decision," Bhagwat added.

During the event, Jibesh Mishra, former Cabinet Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, said that the arrival of Mohan Bhagwat will give new energy to the country.

"The way Bhagwat appealed to the people, they will join RSS in large numbers. The strength of RSS will increase more in the country and the organisation will expand more," Mishra added.

--IANS

ajk/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 07:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.