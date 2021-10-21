Live news: India nears 1 bn vaccine doses, 52 die in Uttarakhand rains
Live news updates: Singapore panel says Future Retail must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon; Vodafone Idea opts for government moratorium.
Health workers walk through a residential area in Chennai during a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination campaign on October 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Live news updates: India is set to complete administering 1 billion doses (100 crore) of Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, prompting the government to mark the "vaccine century" with celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort as questions are asked about the gap between two inoculations.
The number of people who have died in Uttarakhand in rains this week has risen to 52. At least five people are still missing, said officials on Wednesday as rescuers dug through debris of landslides and collapsed buildings.
Future Retail must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc, a Singapore arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday, rejecting the Indian retailer’s bid to avoid the process. Amazon is trying to block Future’s $3.4 billion sale of its retail assets to Indian market leader Reliance Industries, accusing it of breaking contracts. Future denies any wrongdoing.
