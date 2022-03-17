- Fed lifts interest rates a quarter point, signals more hikes to come
- Lots of money but greens still wanting: Experts on golfer Anirban Lahiri
- 'PE/VC funds replacing global strategic investors', says Amit Chandra
- Banks, corporate treasuries dial in for LIC IPO, signal all-round interest
- Decoded: Why the next FATF review is critical for India
- There is a blurring of lines between linear TV and OTT: Matt Forde
- 'Auto sector ripe for cyclical recovery', says Vinit Sambre
Live news: Biden calls Putin a 'war criminal', Fed hikes interest rates
Live news updates: US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were 'unforgivable'.
Topics
Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Vladimir Putin
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live news updates: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there begged the US Congress for more help.
“He's a war criminal,” the president said of Putin as he left an unrelated event. It's the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a US official since the invasion of Ukraine. While other world leaders have used the words, the White House had been hesitant to declare Putin's actions those of a war criminal, saying it was a legal term that required research.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point and signaled hikes at all six remaining meetings this year, launching a campaign to tackle the fastest inflation in four decades even as risks to economic growth mount.
Policy makers led by Chair Jerome Powell voted 8-1 to lift their key rate to a target range of 0.25% to 0.5%, the first increase since 2018, after two years of holding borrowing costs near zero to insulate the economy from the pandemic. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard dissented in favor of a half-point hike, the first vote against a decision since September 2020, Bloomberg reported.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More