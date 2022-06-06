Latest LIVE: PM Modi to launch e-portal for credit-linked govt schemes

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Iconic Week Celebrations' of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
The "iconic week" is being celebrated as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) from June 6 to June 11, 2022.
PM Modi will launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal.
It is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes that directly connect beneficiaries to lenders.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Dehradun on Sunday night to take stock of relief operation pertaining to the bus accident of pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, which claimed the lives of 25 travelling in the bus after it fell into a gorge.
Chouhan, after his arrival in the hill state, held a meeting with the officials and took stock of the situation.
The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the bus accident of pilgrims.
PN Modi on Sunday also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.
On global front, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the United States that Moscow would strike new targets if Washington started supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, according to media reports.
In a TV interview, Putin said that delivering new arms to Ukraine only aims to "drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible," CNN reported citing TASS news agency.
In the case of deliveries of long-range missiles to Kyiv, Russia will draw "appropriate conclusions" and strike those "facilities" that it has not yet targeted, he said.
