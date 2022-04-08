- Bharatpe CEO apologises for salary remark; firm says March salary paid
- Run-up to monetary policy review: Nudging but not rocking the boat
- India-Israel free trade agreement talks to gather pace next month
- India-Israel free trade agreement talks to gather pace next month
- Bandhan endeavours to be a holistic financial services group: Karni S Arha
- FY22 ends with bank credit growth of 8.6%; retail, agri mainstay
- We see recovery in average rates by 2022-end: IHG's Haitham Mattar
- INSACOG testing sewage water samples across 55 sites to detect Sars-CoV-2
- India's major drug players bet on new brand launches, shows data
- Demand of over Rs 500 crore additional tax slapped on PE/VC funds
Live: India abstains as UN assembly suspends Russia from human rights body
Live news updates: Pakistan's Supreme Court blocks Prime Minister Imran Khan's bid to stay in power.
Topics
Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | RBI
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Ukrainian soldier reacts after paying his respects next to a mass grave with bodies of civilians, who according to residents were killed by Russian soldiers, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region (Photo: Reuters)
Live news updates: The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the United States and Ukraine have called war crimes.
It was a rare, if not unprecedented rebuke against one of the five veto-wielding members of the U.N. Security Council. India abstained from voting to adopt a draft resolution moved by the US to suspend Russia from the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal. That set the stage for a no-confidence vote against Khan on Saturday by opposition lawmakers, who say they have enough support to oust him.
The decision followed four days of hearings by the top court on the political crisis. Khan had tried to sidestep the no-confidence vote by accusing his political opponents of colluding with the United States to unseat him.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More