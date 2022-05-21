LIVE news updates: Lanka's PM Ranil Wickremesinghe warns of a food shortage

Live news updates: Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost harvests. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to ban all chemical fertilisers drastically cut crop yields and although the government has reversed the ban, no substantial imports have yet taken place.

Issuing an alert to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Central government has asked them to keep a close watch on the monkeypox situation, in wake of a rapid spurt of cases abroad, and send samples of symptomatic travellers to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further investigation.

India attracted total foreign direct investments (FDI) inflow of $83.57 billion in the financial year 2021-22, up by 1.95 per cent on-year, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday. Total includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital.