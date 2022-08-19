LIVE: Russia says it may shut nuclear plant; Kyiv says that risks disaster

said on Thursday it could shut down Europe's largest nuclear power station after it came under shelling at the front lines in Ukraine, a move Kyiv said would increase the risk of a nuclear catastrophe there. Moscow also rejected international calls for a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which it seized early in the war and which is still operated by Ukrainian engineers under Russian occupation.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,964 fresh Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, while eight people died of the viral disease for the second consecutive day, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,90,355 and the death toll to 26,408, as per the latest bulletin. The fresh cases came out of 20,844 tests, the bulletin said.