Business Standard

Loan under Kisan Credit Scheme to be extended to fisherfolk: Union Minister

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was speaking at an event to mark the third phase of the 'Sagar Parikrama' initiative at Satpati

Topics
Kisan credit card | loans

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

Fishermen, chennai, coast, sea, cyclone nivar, Mamallapuram
Fishermen

Loans being given to farmers under the Centre's Kisan Credit Card Scheme will be extended to fisherfolk as well, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said here on Monday.

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was speaking at an event to mark the third phase of the 'Sagar Parikrama' initiative at Satpati.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made available funds to the tune of Rs. 20,000 crore. Moreover, 7 per cent loan under Kisan Credit Card scheme will be given to fishermen as well," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:01 IST

