Loan under Kisan Credit Scheme to be extended to fisherfolk: Union Minister

Loans being given to farmers under the Centre's Kisan Credit Card Scheme will be extended to fisherfolk as well, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said here on Monday.
The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was speaking at an event to mark the third phase of the 'Sagar Parikrama' initiative at Satpati.
"Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made available funds to the tune of Rs. 20,000 crore. Moreover, 7 per cent loan under Kisan Credit Card scheme will be given to fishermen as well," he said.
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:01 IST
