Local train derails in Tamil Nadu capital, no casualty reported

-
ALSO READ
Passengers safe as 7 coaches of Bengaluru-bound train derail in Tamil Nadu
7 killed, 45 injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails in Bengal
Train services disrupted as goods train derails near Aluva in Kerala
6 killed, 45 injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails in Bengal
5 killed, 45 injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derails in Bengal
-
A local train derailed at the Beach station here on Sunday but there was no casualty, Railway sources said.
The empty Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) was being moved from the yard to the platform and was likely to be proceeding on the busy Beach-Tambaram route, Southern Railway sources said.
"While placing an empty EMU rake from shed line to Platform 1, the rake had overshot the buffer end of the platform and damaged Platform 1. The rake was fully empty and (there were) no passengers on board. No injury to any passengers (was reported) on the platform. Shunter jumped out of the rake and no injury sustained," S Guganesan, Chief PRO, Southern Railway, said.
The platform shelter was damaged in the process and an "enquiry at the appropriate level will be conducted to assess the cause of the incident," he added.
A brake failure is suspected to be the reason for the incident.
TV visuals showed the rake badly damaged as it jutted out of the platform and crashed into the station wall.
Shocked passengers were being regulated by the police even as many of them were seen clicking pictures of the damaged train on their mobile phones.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU