Local train travel curbs for unvaccinated persons still in force: Maha govt

Restrictions on unvaccinated people for the local train travel and other modes of public transport are still in operation though the orders issued on separate dates in July and August 2021 and the SOP dated August 10 have been withdrawn, the said on Tuesday.

The government also stressed the need to continue to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitising hands.

Currently, only those people who have received two doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines and completed 14 days after the second shot are allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains.

the citizens, establishments offering various services as well as organisations engaged in various economic and other activities are requested to continue to abide by the restrictions as per the orders which are still in force.

These restrictions are necessary to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control, a government statement said.

It said the orders issued by the state government on October 8, October 26, 2021, and on January 8, 9, and 31 continue to be in force in Maharashtra.

The government said that the orders dated 15/7/2021, 11/8/2021 as well as the SOP dated August 10, 2021, have been withdrawn.

"However, various restrictions in force, including those on travel in local trains and other modes of public transport by unvaccinated persons, as well as other requirements of following all COVID-appropriate behaviour norms are still in operation," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)