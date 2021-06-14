Lockdown restrictions to be eased in 19 districts of Karnataka from June 14

-
Karnataka will begin the unlock
process from Monday as COVID-19 cases started showing a declining trend in the state, except for 11 districts.
The state government had imposed stringent restrictions on April 27 to contain the spread of coronavirus cases.
According to a government order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of existing 6 am to 10 am.
However, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu the restrictions will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am only as the cases are still on the higher side.
Even after easing restrictions, only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to operate, the government has clarified.
Besides, industries can function with 50 per cent workforce by strictly adhering to COVID protocol.
Production units, establishments and industries engaged in garment manufacturing are permitted to function with 30 per cent of their staff strength.
Autos and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.
The daily COVID curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday will continue.
Construction activities are permitted in the state while shops dealing with construction material, especially cement and steel, outside the containment zone can do business.
Parks will be open from 5 am to 10 am for walkers and joggers.
Hotels and restaurants will be closed for dine-in and only takeaways and door delivery will be allowed.
With the government announcing relaxing the restrictions, several people who had gone to their hometowns and villages started returning in huge numbers to the state capital.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters here that he will direct the officials concerned to test all those returning to Bengaluru for COVID-19.
