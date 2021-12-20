Lok Sabha passes electoral reforms bill that links Aadhaar to voter ID

-
Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar eco system amid protest by opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue.
The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel.
Rejecting the demand, Rijiju said various proposals which are part of the bill have already been suggested and recommended by the Standing Committee of Law and Personnel.
The minister further said that the bill will cleanse the election system.
Lok Sabha was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protest by opposition members.
