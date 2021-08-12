Losing one lion guarding judicial institution: CJI to Justice Nariman

-
ALSO READ
Justice N V Ramana appointed as next CJI, to assume charge on April 24
Registration of FIR under Section 66A of IT Act, terrible and shocking: SC
CJI swings in action, meets senior judges to take stock of Covid-19
Twitter to add more labels to identify IDs of govt leaders from next week
Actively considering live telecast of SC proceedings: CJI N V Ramana
-
Bidding farewell to Justice R.F. Nariman, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana on Thursday turned emotional and said in his 'brother Nariman' the top court will be "losing one of its lions" as he retires. Hailing Nariman's judgments that reflected erudition, clarity of thought, and scholarly approach, the chief justice wondered whether age is a proper yardstick for signing off as a pillar of judiciary.
Justice Ramana said Justice Nariman's judgment like the one in Shreya Singhal matter, where the top court quashed the section 66A of the IT Act, has left an indelible mark on the legal jurisprudence, and added, he is little overwhelmed and finding it difficult at expressing his thoughts.
The CJI said: "All I can state is that with judgments like Shreya Singhal, his opinions in Puttaswamy and Shayara Bano, he has left an indelible mark on the jurisprudence of the country."
Justice Ramana described Justice Nariman as: "One of the strong pillars of the contemporary judicial system. He is a man of principles and is committed to what is right. Retirement of luminaries such as Brother Nariman, who are repositories of legal acumen, makes one wonder if a person's age is the appropriate yardstick to decide the tenure and time of retirement".
The chief justice narrated the academic and legal journey of Justice Nariman, who has practised law for nearly 35 years before being elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court directly from the Bar on July 7, 2014, and he disposed of nearly 13,565 cases.
The Chief justice said: "I think I can conclude this reference with just one line: with brother Nariman's retirement, I feel like I am losing one of the lions that guarded the judicial institution".
The farewell function in chief justice's courtroom went for more than half-an-hour and several seasoned senior advocates and rank junior advocates came together to bid farewell to Justice Nariman. However, Justice Nariman did not speak a word. The Supreme Court Bar Association has organized farewell for Justice Nariman later in the afternoon.
--IANS
ss/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU