ISRO's Earth Observation satellite scheduled for launch on Thursday

ISRO's Earth Observation satellite (EOS-03), scheduled for launch on Thursday morning, will help in quick monitoring of natural disasters like cyclones, cloudbursts, thunderstorm, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
Singh said the EOS-03 is an excellent agile Earth Observatory which is being launched from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Thursday.
"It will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach geostationary orbit using its on-board propulsion system.
"It will provide real-time images of large area region of interest at frequent intervals. This will help in quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events as well as any short term events, he said.
Singh said the new satellite will be capable of obtaining vital information for application in different sectors including agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloudburst or thunderstorm monitoring.
