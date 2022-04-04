Low number of Covid cases now as India chose right vaccine: Serum CEO

-
ALSO READ
Risk-taker gets a booster dose: Meet Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute
Vaccine working on new variants next challenge: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
Malaria to pneumonia vaccines: SII now betting on non-Covid shots
Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation for its tuberculosis vax
Wockhardt, Serum Institute of India tie up to make vaccines in UK
-
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said the low number of COVID-19 cases at the moment was because the country chose the right vaccine.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 'Alternate Fuel Conclave', he said the fourth wave, if at all it occurs, will hopefully be mild.
Speaking on the booster dose, he said, "About the booster dose, we have appealed to the government, because everyone who needs to travel, needs the booster dose. They (government) are having internal discussions and a policy on booster dose may be announced soon."
All other countries are doing it and it was now time for India to have a look at it (booster dose), Poonawalla said, adding that the Centre had done a fantastic job by covering most of eligible adult population with two vaccine doses.
"Our vaccines have proven better that those in other countries. Look at US, and Europe, they have a lot of cases. We have fewer cases because we chose the right vaccines," he said.
Queried on whether the vaccines in their current form work on new coronavirus variants, he said they will work only if a booster dose is taken, as this will form protection from future variants.
In India, experts are deciding on mixing vaccines though it is allowed the world over, Poonawalla added.
The Pune-based SII manufactures Covishield vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU