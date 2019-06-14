Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal good for monsoon's progress

Indication of a low-pressure area developing in the is a good news for the advancement of monsoon, a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Thursday evening report of the confirmed that the outer line of monsoon had reached across in and in

had slowed down monsoon’s progress, the had said earlier.

“A couple of days back, we were solely dependent on Vayu getting weakened as it had pulled all the required winds and slowed down the southwest monsoon’s progress in the country,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“Today, we noticed indication of a low-pressure area getting developed in the Bay of Bengal, which always helps in the advancement of southwest monsoon towards northern part,” he told PTI.

“Generally, by this date southwest monsoon is supposed to arrive in Maharashtra, but it is still far away. Earlier observations had indicated that Vayu would take a couple of more days to weaken which will make way for monsoon to move northwards,” the official said.

“With signs of low-pressure area getting developed in the Bay of Bengal, whatever develops there is certainly going to benefit the advancement of southwest monsoon over the country and it can bring showers,” the official predicted.