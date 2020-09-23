Lower zinc levels in blood may up death risk in Covid-19 patients: Study

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Importance of Covid-19 drug, current status
Covid-19 patients can now opt for home isolation: Here're govt guidelines
Egypt coronavirus update: Covid-19 case count surpasses 100,000-mark
LIVE: Stubble burning can worsen Covid-19 situation in north, says expert
Covid-19 positivity rate at 6.7%; Delhi tally crosses 100,000-mark
-
In a major study, researchers have found that having a lower level of zinc in the blood is associated with a poorer outcome in patients with Covid-19.
According to the research team, increased intracellular zinc concentrations efficiently impair replication or reproduction of a number of viruses.
However, the effect of plasma zinc levels on SARS-COV-2 is not yet understood.
In this study, the researchers explored whether plasma zinc levels at admission are associated with disease outcome in Covid-19 patients.
"Lower zinc levels at admission correlate with higher inflammation in the course of infection and poorer outcome," said study author Roberto Güerri-Fernández, Hospital Del Mar, Spain.
"Plasma zinc levels at admission are associated with mortality in Covid-19 in our study," Güerri-Fernández added.
The authors did a retrospective analysis of symptomatic admitted patients to a tertiary university hospital in Barcelona over the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020.
Data on demography, pre-existing chronic conditions, laboratory results and treatment were collected.
Clinical severity of Covid-19 was assessed at admission.
Fasting plasma zinc levels were measured routinely at admission in all patients admitted to the Covid-19 Unit.
Computer modelling and statistical analyses were used the assess the impact of zinc on mortality.
During this period of study 611 patients were admitted. The mean age was 63 years, and 332 patients were male (55 per cent). During this period total mortality was 87 patients (14 per cent).
This study includes 249 of these patients (of whom 8 per cent) died.
Mean baseline zinc levels among the 249 patients were 61 Micrograms per decilitre (mcg/dl). Among those who died, the zinc levels at baseline were significantly lower at 43 mcg/dl vs 63.1 mcg/dl in survivors.
Higher zinc levels were associated with lower maximum levels of interleukin-6 (proteins that indicate systemic inflammation) during the period of active infection.
The statistical analysis also showed each unit increase of plasma zinc at admission to hospital was associated with a seven per cent reduced risk of in-hospital mortality.
Having a plasma zinc level lower than 50mcg/dl at admission was associated with a 2.3 times increased risk of in-hospital death compared with a plasma zinc level of 50mcg/dl or higher.
"Further studies are needed to assess the therapeutic impact of this association," the authors noted.
The study was scheduled to be presented at this week's ESCMID Conference on Coronavirus Disease (ECCVID).
--IANS
bu/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU