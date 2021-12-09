Farmers' protest suspension: Commuters to get relief from traffic woes

-
ALSO READ
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
At least 8 dead during violence at Uttar Pradesh farmers' protest
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
PM should apologise to farmers for pain caused due to farm laws: Congress
Repeal of farm laws: Opposition parties hail victory of farmers
-
With farmers set to vacate the protest sites at Delhi's borders, commuters will heave a huge sigh of relief as roads closed for over a year will reopen, ending their traffic woes.
After farmers agitating against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws occupied the three border points, Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, in November last year, those travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad, Noida and Haryana and vice versa had a tough time due to road closures and traffic diversions.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Thursday decided to suspend the movement against the farm laws and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.
The announcement came after the SKM, which is spearheading the movement, received a central government signed letter wherein it agreed to consider farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases against farmers and to form a committee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
"After the government's announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, I had thought that the farmers would end their protest but they continued it. Their announcement today will bring a huge relief to many commuters like me who have been facing severe issues," said Suman Rathore, a regular commuter to Rewari in Haryana.
Neeti Rastogi, a resident of Noida extension who travels to Lutyens' Delhi for work, said, "I used to take the Delhi-Meerut expressway to reach my office before the protests began. After the protesters occupied the border, I started taking the metro to reach my office, which meant a longer commuting time, more hassle and the fear of contracting coronavirus."
Viplav Tripathi, also a regular commuter to Delhi from Noida, used to take his car to office every day. Due to road closures, his commuting time was extended by 45 minutes.
"Using the Noida-Meerut expressway, I can reach my office in an hour but passing through Noida and the early morning traffic meant a longer commute to my office," he said.
Commuters said the traffic police issued advisories suggesting alternative routes whenever farmers had any events planned and that further added to their difficulties.
Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi's border points on November 26 last year against the three farm laws. The laws have been repealed, but they are demanding that their remaining demands also be fulfilled.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU