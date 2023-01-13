JUST IN
Indian tourists continue to take lead as China fights Covid-19 surge
Sharad Yadav's demise is irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Pawar
Makar Sankranti: Mumbai cops ban nylon kites for safety of birds, humans
Ensure regular monitoring of Ganga water quality during Magh Mela: HC
Delhi gets temporary respite from cold, min temp at 12 degree C, AQI at 341
Choksi bribed Antigua officials to avoid extradition, finds investigation
RLDA conducts pre-bid meeting for leasing of land in Dwarka Sector 21
Gadkari unveils Surakshit Safar initiative, aim to reduce accidents by 50%
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, six flights delayed due to low visibility
Top headlines: New export obligation defaults scheme, banks seek exemptions
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Suriname Prez Santokhi to meet BJP chief Nadda at party office in Delhi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

President Murmu condoles demise of veteran JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav

Yadav, a veteran politician and former JD(U) chief, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram

Topics
Sharad Yadav JD-U | Bihar | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

sharad yadav

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of socialist leader Sharad Yadav, describing him as an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament.

Yadav, a veteran politician and former JD(U) chief, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.

"Saddened to know about the passing away of former Union Minister Shri Sharad Yadav. A student leader of seventies who fought for democratic values, Sharad ji was an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers," the president tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sharad Yadav JD-U

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 10:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU