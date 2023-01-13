President Murmu condoles demise of veteran JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav

-
-
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of socialist leader Sharad Yadav, describing him as an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament.
Yadav, a veteran politician and former JD(U) chief, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.
"Saddened to know about the passing away of former Union Minister Shri Sharad Yadav. A student leader of seventies who fought for democratic values, Sharad ji was an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers," the president tweeted.
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 10:32 IST
