Lunar eclipse 2019: Stunning photos of partial eclipse around the world

The partial lunar eclipse, which is said to be the last of 2019, started at around 1.31 am IST and ended before dawn on Wednesday
The eclipse gradually grew and was at its peak at 3 am IST
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow.
This occurs only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with Earth between the other two.
During a partial lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow passes only through a part of the Moon, resulting in a large dark spot that makes it seem as though a chunk of the Moon has been bitten off.
Apart from India, the eclipse was witnessed in regions of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and South America.
The partial lunar eclipse was seen like this in the cloudy skies of Delhi at 1.31 am.
Unlike solar eclipses that are potentially dangerous to stare directly and may cause blindness, lunar eclipses are completely safe to look at with naked eye.
The next lunar eclipse, a complete one, will occur on May 26, 2021, while a partial one will take place on November 19, 2021.
