Lunar eclipse 2019: Stunning photos of partial eclipse around the world

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The partial lunar eclipse, which is said to be the last of 2019, started at around 1.31 am IST and ended before dawn on Wednesday

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over the Winged Lion of Venice at the St. Mark square in Venice, Italy

 

The eclipse gradually grew and was at its peak at 3 am IST

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over the St. Mark Basin in Venice, Italy

 

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow.

A combination of pictures shows the moon as it enters a partial lunar eclipse seen in Berlin, Germany.

 

This occurs only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with Earth between the other two.

A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Brasilia, Brazil

 

During a partial lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow passes only through a part of the Moon, resulting in a large dark spot that makes it seem as though a chunk of the Moon has been bitten off.

A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Brasilia, Brazil

 

Apart from India, the eclipse was witnessed in regions of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and South America.

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over the St. Mark Basin in Venice

 

The partial lunar eclipse was seen like this in the cloudy skies of Delhi at 1.31 am.

A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Delhi

 

Unlike solar eclipses that are potentially dangerous to stare directly and may cause blindness, lunar eclipses are completely safe to look at with naked eye.

A tower of a building at Steglitz district is pictured beside a partial lunar eclipse in Berlin, Germany,

 

The next lunar eclipse, a complete one, will occur on May 26, 2021, while a partial one will take place on November 19, 2021.

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over the Winged Lion of Venice at the St. Mark square in Venice

 


First Published: Wed, July 17 2019. 11:50 IST

