Lunar eclipse 2019: Stunning photos of partial eclipse around the world

The partial lunar eclipse, which is said to be the last of 2019, started at around 1.31 am IST and ended before dawn on Wednesday

1 / 9 The moon is seen during a partial over the Winged Lion of Venice at the St. Mark square in Venice, Italy

The eclipse gradually grew and was at its peak at 3 am IST

2 / 9 The moon is seen during a partial over the St. Mark Basin in Venice, Italy

A occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow.

3 / 9 A combination of pictures shows the moon as it enters a partial lunar eclipse seen in Berlin, Germany.

This occurs only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with Earth between the other two.

4 / 9 A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Brasilia, Brazil

During a partial lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow passes only through a part of the Moon, resulting in a large dark spot that makes it seem as though a chunk of the Moon has been bitten off.

5 / 9 A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Brasilia, Brazil

Apart from India, the eclipse was witnessed in regions of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and South America.

6 / 9 The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over the St. Mark Basin in Venice

The partial lunar eclipse was seen like this in the cloudy skies of Delhi at 1.31 am.

7 / 9 A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Delhi

Unlike solar eclipses that are potentially dangerous to stare directly and may cause blindness, lunar eclipses are completely safe to look at with naked eye.

8 / 9 A tower of a building at Steglitz district is pictured beside a partial lunar eclipse in Berlin, Germany,

The next lunar eclipse, a complete one, will occur on May 26, 2021, while a partial one will take place on November 19, 2021.