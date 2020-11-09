Madhya Pradesh: 108 new coronavirus cases in Indore take tally to 34,725

-
Indore reported 108 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the district's tally to 34,725, according to the Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.
The death toll due to Covid-19 in the district now stands at 697 while 32,325 have recovered from the disease so far.
India crossed 85-lakh Covid-19 cases with 45,674 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
With 49,082 new recoveries, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries are 78,68,968, while total positive cases stand at 85,07,754, including 5,12,665 active cases.
The country reported 559 deaths, taking the total toll to 1,26,121.
