Madhya Pradesh Assembly session begins, govt to table Budget on March 2

The of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly begins from Monday with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The session will formally commence here with the state Governor's address.

The session would be held for 33 days and 23 meetings are proposed. The Budget for the forthcoming financial year 2021-22 would be presented on March 2.

According to the information received from the Assembly Secretariat, so far 5,391 questions have been notified for this session, while 157 calling attention motions, 18 notices for adjournments and 52 notices for Zero Hour have been received.

Pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma has given instructions to follow the prescribed protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Permission in the Assembly premises would be allowed only after wearing masks as well as sanitization facility would be provided.

