Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 1,720 new cases take tally to 135,000

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,720 fresh COVID-19 cases which pushed the infection tally further to 1,35,638, while 35 more fatalities took the death toll to 2,434, an official said.
Of the new fatalities, seven deaths were reported in Indore district, three each in Jabalpur and Sagar, two each in Bhopal, Betul, Damoh, Sehore and Rajgarh and one each in Ujjain, Narsinghpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Hoshangabad, Barwani, Satna, Mandsaur, Dewas, Alirajpur, Shajapur and Umaria.
The official said 2,120 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,13,832 in the state.
"Of the total number of new cases, Indore accounted for 477, Bhopal 202, Jabalpur 164 and Gwalior 33," he added.
The number of cases in Indore rose to 25,928, including 592 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 18,365 with 402 fatalities.
"Gwalior and Jabalpur have so far recorded 10,843 and 10,425 cases respectively. Indore now has 4,466 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior is 2,100 and 1,633, respectively," he added.
The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,35,638, new cases 1,720, deaths 2,434, recovered 1,13,832, active cases 19,372, number of people tested so far 22,08,006.
