Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 update: Indore reports 247 cases, tally at 11,408

on Sunday reported 247 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of novel cases in the district to 11,408 said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, a total of 160 persons were discharged on Sunday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 7,874.

The total number of deaths in stood at 364.

There are 3,170 active cases in the district, and 5,970 people are under institutional quarantine.

According to the state health department, there are 53,129 COVID-19 cases including 11,510 active,40,390 recovered and 1,229 deaths.

The COVID19 case tally in the country rose to 30,44,941 on Sunday including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated cases 56,706 deaths.

