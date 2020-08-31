Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: State reports 1,558 new Covid-19 cases

A total of 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported in on Sunday.

"There 13,592 active cases, 47,467 recoveries and 1,374 deaths in the so far," said the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.

