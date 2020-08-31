JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: State reports 1,558 new Covid-19 cases

A total of 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday

ANI  |  General News 

A health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease.
A total of 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

"There 13,592 active cases, 47,467 recoveries and 1,374 deaths in the Madhya Pradesh so far," said the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 06:22 IST

