Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 365 cases, 5 deaths, 793 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
Assam coronavirus update: State reports 2,579 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths
Mizoram coronavirus update: 5 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 2,162
Mizoram coronavirus update: Nine new cases take Covid-19 count to 2,184
Pune coronavirus update: District records 4,656 Covid-19 cases; 74 more die
-
Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally
on Saturday rose to 2,51,223 with the addition of 365 cases, while the toll increased by five and the recovery count by 793, an official said.
The overall toll is now 3,751 and the number of people discharged stands at 2,40,948, he added.
"One patient each died in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargone and Rajgarh. Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 87 and Indore 43. Indore now has 56,969 cases, including 917 deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 41,480 with 596 fatalities. Bhopal has 2,015 active cases and Indore 1,596," he said.
With 23,577 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh went up to 50,45,476.
Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,51,223, new cases 365, death toll 3,751, recovered 2,40,948, active cases 6524, number of tests so far 50,45,476.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU