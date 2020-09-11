Madhya Pradesh govt will provide 15 ventilators to AIIMS Bhopal: Minister

-
In a bid to increase the number
of ICU beds at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government will soon provide 15 ventilators and all other possible assistance, state minister Vishwas Sarang said.
After reviewing the facilities at AIIMS in light of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, the medical education minister said the state government has discussed with the Centre the matter of procuring 100 ventilators for the institute.
Apart from this, the state government will soon provide additional 15 ventilators to the hospital from its end to enhance its patient intake capacity, Sarang said.
AIIMS Bhopal director Dr Sarman Singh and senior doctors and the state government officials among others were present during the review.
Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded 81,379 COVID-19 cases, while the toll in the state stands at 1,661.
